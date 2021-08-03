Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 584
Progressing composite...
Original start here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2014-10-12
In layers with brushes, I increased the size of the moon, added the clouds, the mermaid tails and splash, and the mermaid face and bubbles.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-03
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2723
photos
125
followers
129
following
160% complete
View this month »
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
Latest from all albums
819
480
583
326
820
584
481
327
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras and Experiments
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
composite38
,
mermaid-tails
JudyG
Gorgeous - very mystical i think!
August 2nd, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's marvellous, pop it in the ETSOOI as well!
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close