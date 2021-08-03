Previous
Progressing composite... by marlboromaam
Photo 584

Progressing composite...

Original start here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2014-10-12

In layers with brushes, I increased the size of the moon, added the clouds, the mermaid tails and splash, and the mermaid face and bubbles.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2012-08-03
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
JudyG
Gorgeous - very mystical i think!
August 2nd, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's marvellous, pop it in the ETSOOI as well!
August 2nd, 2021  
