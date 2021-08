From the folder of my October 2014 beach trip for another reunion. I tried to capture the moon on the water from the 7th floor balcony. The moon was just a blob of light and the light on the water barely showed up on the ocean. I tweaked the light on the water in levels and added a proper moon with a brush in Photoshop. This is the start of another NOT-FOR-PEOPLE magazine cover and composite.Please join in the fun! Ryan's post is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45381/not-for-people-magazine-cover-challenge