Photo 721
Volcano...
By Jimmy Buffet -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5NQOgm91pw
Just a simple metal bench, sitting all alone in the atrium of a medical building... until I played with it. =)
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3833
photos
136
followers
94
following
197% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras and Experiments
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
lava
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
songtitle-85
,
metal-bench
Milanie
ace
I do enjoy your playing!
May 7th, 2022
