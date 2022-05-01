Previous
Just a simple metal bench... by marlboromaam
Photo 720

Just a simple metal bench...

Sitting all alone in the atrium of a medical building. Hmmm? It screams for something!
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the starkness actually and those shadows
May 7th, 2022  
