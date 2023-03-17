Previous
Maple tree wings... by marlboromaam
327 / 365

Maple tree wings...

No need to comment. Filling this album with extras this month.

On the edge of the woods. Had no idea it was there until I took this shot.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Milanie ace
Not seeing these yet here - but soon I imagine
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet This maple is hidden by sweetgums and pines. This is the first time I knew it was there.
March 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice find. There's a treasure around every corner. lol
March 16th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Love these little wings!
March 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely the strong color contrast in the photo.
March 16th, 2023  
