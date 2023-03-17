Sign up
327 / 365
Maple tree wings...
No need to comment. Filling this album with extras this month.
On the edge of the woods. Had no idea it was there until I took this shot.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
Tags
red
blue
pink
spring
blue-sky
wings
seeds
springtime
maple-tree
Milanie
ace
Not seeing these yet here - but soon I imagine
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
This maple is hidden by sweetgums and pines. This is the first time I knew it was there.
March 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice find. There's a treasure around every corner. lol
March 16th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Love these little wings!
March 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely the strong color contrast in the photo.
March 16th, 2023
