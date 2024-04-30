Sign up
Photo 457
Abstract...
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album, and this is the last one.
Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the flower option. Two old posts and one with the saucer on top that I put mealworms in the for the bluebirds.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
1
1
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
flower-option
Dixie Goode
ace
I enjoy the effects in that app myself. It’s too limited to do many things but what it does is fun.
May 10th, 2024
