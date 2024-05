Piggy...

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.



Cowbirds!!! They're pigs at the feeders and they'll get so full, they don't fly very well. They make the oddest sounds and they are clumsy clowns. Lazy too - since they lay their eggs in other birds' nest. But they serve some purpose... I just haven't figured out what that is yet. =)