Previous
Photo 453
Springtime or a winter blizzard...
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.
A spring image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the wave option. Looks like a blizzard and I'm wishing for much cooler temps already.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5754
photos
143
followers
102
following
Diana
ace
Fabulous processing! We all wish for something we need, we urgently need rain 😁
May 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana. We've had some rain, but it didn't cool us down.
May 8th, 2024
