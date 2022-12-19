Previous
Raindrops Orb by marshwader
10 / 365

Raindrops Orb

'The difference a day makes', to quote the song. All the hard frost and snow has gone and now we have drizzle and temperatures of about 12 degrees as opposed to - 6 over the last few day!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Tim Wyles ace
I like this - reminds me of one of those glass paperweights
December 19th, 2022  
