10 / 365
Raindrops Orb
'The difference a day makes', to quote the song. All the hard frost and snow has gone and now we have drizzle and temperatures of about 12 degrees as opposed to - 6 over the last few day!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
Tim Wyles
ace
I like this - reminds me of one of those glass paperweights
December 19th, 2022
