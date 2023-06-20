Previous
20 Swallows by marshwader
193 / 365

20 Swallows

20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely capture
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Such beautiful birds and capture!
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise