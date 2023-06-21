Sign up
194 / 365
21 Pink flower
Taken on the longest day, and in a hurry! Busy housework day, but it was still light at gone 9.30pm.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
