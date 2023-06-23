Previous
23 Stanbrook Abbey by marshwader
196 / 365

23 Stanbrook Abbey

Today I said goodbye to a dear friend of 37 years. The wake was at Stanbrook Abbey which is now a beautiful hotel. It was until recently frequented by nuns.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise