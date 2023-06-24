Sign up
197 / 365
24 Summer Trees
Infrared image showing the beautiful foliage on the trees and dramatic sky.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C
ace
Great B&W
June 25th, 2023
