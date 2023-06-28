Previous
28 Abstract by marshwader
It is amazing what you can do when you look at things differently!
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Nice contrast in geometric shapes.
June 28th, 2023  
