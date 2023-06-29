Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
29 Abstract Bottle
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
4
0
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Kathy
ace
The corrugated packaging turns into plentiful lines.
June 29th, 2023
Josh Sudweeks
ace
Interesting, did you roll the bottle over a scanner?
June 29th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@randystreat
thank you Kathy! This time it is not the corrugated packaging but a corrugated bottle that is quite exquisite!
June 29th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@sudweeks
thank you for your comment, and yes I did roll the bottle over the scanner!!
June 29th, 2023
