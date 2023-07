18 - Dad doing a Slide Show

I have been trying to clear out 'stuff' and came across this cassette tape that my Dad had recorded for his audio visual presentations, in the days of slides. He was an ARPS, the same as me! I put the tape on and briefly heard his voice before the tape jammed. He died in 1999. I labelled the cassette and processed it in a vintage way to reflect the passage of time.