19 Beautiful Bloom by marshwader
222 / 365

19 Beautiful Bloom

Same plant, but this time it is in my garden!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
Great DOF
July 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely shot
July 20th, 2023  
