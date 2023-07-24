Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
Reflection of a Reflection
One of my hard drives has failed on my NAS file, so I cannot show you the images taken from the weekend at the Blues Festival yet. This was todays image taken with my trusty iPhone!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Neil
ace
Nice reflection
July 24th, 2023
