Reflection of a Reflection by marshwader
224 / 365

Reflection of a Reflection

One of my hard drives has failed on my NAS file, so I cannot show you the images taken from the weekend at the Blues Festival yet. This was todays image taken with my trusty iPhone!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details

Neil ace
Nice reflection
July 24th, 2023  
