Large Wall Brown Butterfly by marshwader
Large Wall Brown Butterfly

Saw this little butterfly this morning and captured it on my iPhone. Not the greatest of quality, but not able to use my main cameras and download to Lightroom at the moment! But hey, it is a photograph!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
