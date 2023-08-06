Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
6 Abstract Bloom
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
240
photos
45
followers
51
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Love the colors. It reminds me of a modern decoupage or something along those lines. Awesome image.
August 6th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
I like the colours, composition and I assume blend modes. I'm trying to workout the story
August 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close