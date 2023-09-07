Previous
7 - That Rose Again! by marshwader
7 - That Rose Again!

I walk round the garden for inspiration on a busy day and I am drawn to this wonderful rose bush. I have photographed the blooms before (not this exact bloom of course) but there is something about the colour. I love the back lighting in this shot!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Mags ace
Beautiful backlit delicate petals. It's a lovely color!
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Nice composition, love the diffused background and colour
September 7th, 2023  
