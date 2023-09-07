Sign up
272 / 365
7 - That Rose Again!
I walk round the garden for inspiration on a busy day and I am drawn to this wonderful rose bush. I have photographed the blooms before (not this exact bloom of course) but there is something about the colour. I love the back lighting in this shot!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Mags
ace
Beautiful backlit delicate petals. It's a lovely color!
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Nice composition, love the diffused background and colour
September 7th, 2023
