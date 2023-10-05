Previous
5 - Abstract by marshwader
300 / 365

5 - Abstract

5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock
Looks better on a black background!
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. (Especially on black!!)
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise