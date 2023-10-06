Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
6 - Bird Man
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
3
1
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th October 2023 4:03pm
Beth
ace
Love this! B&W perfect, the old man with the pigeons just tells a story. Fav
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot of this birdman
October 10th, 2023
Dave
ace
Great street portrait.
October 10th, 2023
