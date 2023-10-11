Previous
11 - Blue Orb by marshwader
306 / 365

11 - Blue Orb

In a hurry today, but just enough time to create this!
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
83% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Very cool!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023  
