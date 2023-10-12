Previous
12 - Merlin by marshwader
12 - Merlin

Just a quickie today of my gorgeous Bengal cat!
Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Olwynne
He's gorgeous
October 12th, 2023  
