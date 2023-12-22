Sign up
Previous
Photo 378
22 - Strange Light
Strange light this evening!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
☠northy
ace
oh wow... the tonal quality is amazing!
December 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful
December 22nd, 2023
amyK
ace
Spectacular light capture
December 23rd, 2023
