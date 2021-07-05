Previous
Next
Save by mastermek
Photo 958

Save

This antique floppy has stood the test of time and lives on as an icon in almost all software.

Modern Pong or Snake just barely fit on them these days. I remember Illustrator being sold on 4 of these floppies. That is only 6Mb, if used double-sided!
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise