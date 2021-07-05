Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 958
Save
This antique floppy has stood the test of time and lives on as an icon in almost all software.
Modern Pong or Snake just barely fit on them these days. I remember Illustrator being sold on 4 of these floppies. That is only 6Mb, if used double-sided!
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5026
photos
66
followers
56
following
262% complete
View this month »
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
Latest from all albums
955
3694
956
3695
957
3696
958
3697
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Work in progress
Camera
364
Taken
6th July 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
floppy
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cedit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close