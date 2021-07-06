Previous
Desserts by mastermek
Photo 959

Desserts

Coffee, apple pie, nothing, yogurt with muesli and chocolate.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Brigette ace
i like this
July 7th, 2021  
Mek ace
@brigette You're welcome. It's always nice to make someone happy :-)
July 7th, 2021  
Annie D ace
I want something - not the nothing hahahaha - I'll take the three somethings :)
July 7th, 2021  
Mek ace
@annied So did I!
July 7th, 2021  
