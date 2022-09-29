Lancia D23 Spyder Pininfarina

Gianni Lancia was the older son of Lancia founder Vincenzo. When Gianni took over the company in 1937, he thought it was a good idea to build racing cars to give the brand more fame and allure. Poor racing results, coupled with Lancia's ambitious plan to put in production several expensive racing prototypes led the company to near-bankruptcy. In the end he sold the company and moved to Brazil.



The most special thing about this car is its color. Italian race cars of that time do not belong blue.



My first car was a Lancia. I got it from a neighbor when I got my driver's license when I was well into my twenties. A beautiful first car, old and beat up. We literally could see the tarmac through the floor, haha. A Lancia Y10, serie II (1989-1992), I believe it was. Built on the chassis of the futuristic Fiat Panda (first generation). I still hope to find one for the album but the chance of that ever happening is getting worse by the day…