A sunny day with loving car. Yesterday I was a car. Maybe not tomorrow. I want to be an art piece and not a car anymore. by mastermek
Photo 1118

A sunny day with loving car. Yesterday I was a car. Maybe not tomorrow. I want to be an art piece and not a car anymore.

Karel Appel painted this new 190 series on behalf of Mercedes-Benz Netherlands to celebrate their centenary. Appel shows us the origin of creation with an Inca sun on the roof, a fetus on the bonnet, an animal on one side and a falling figure on the other. The side mirrors are small paintings of a little bird.

The quest of an artist in a general, and in this case the expressionist Appel in particular, can be interesting. However, many artists (still) never manage to rise above absurdism with their research. With renowned artists, this is then maintained by uncritical critics and that does not benefit the art at all.

Don't get me wrong, just because I don't appreciate Appel doesn't mean I disapprove of his work. On the contrary. This expression turns a not so special car into a memorable one which is good for the album and the collection ;-)
Annie D ace
Love the colours! I think the absurd rising to fame and notoriety is not restricted to art - television and social media in particular astound me lol
October 3rd, 2022  
Mek ace
@annied I totally agree! I'm not in to social media very much, 365 (is that social media) and a bit Instagram (same pictures) as an exception. Hardly ever watch television nowadays either...
October 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
@mastermek I'm referring more to FB(which I have mainly for family) but even moreso TikTok and all the ridiculous reality shows that catapult people into famedom...neither of which I watch 😊
October 3rd, 2022  
Mek ace
@annied Me neither. I'm afraid we're dealing with a generation gap here, haha.
October 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
@mastermek haha
October 3rd, 2022  
