A sunny day with loving car. Yesterday I was a car. Maybe not tomorrow. I want to be an art piece and not a car anymore.
Karel Appel painted this new 190 series on behalf of Mercedes-Benz Netherlands to celebrate their centenary. Appel shows us the origin of creation with an Inca sun on the roof, a fetus on the bonnet, an animal on one side and a falling figure on the other. The side mirrors are small paintings of a little bird.
The quest of an artist in a general, and in this case the expressionist Appel in particular, can be interesting. However, many artists (still) never manage to rise above absurdism with their research. With renowned artists, this is then maintained by uncritical critics and that does not benefit the art at all.
Don't get me wrong, just because I don't appreciate Appel doesn't mean I disapprove of his work. On the contrary. This expression turns a not so special car into a memorable one which is good for the album and the collection ;-)