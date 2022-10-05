Previous
Next
Spindizzy by mastermek
Photo 1120

Spindizzy

Also called tether cars. They are small (this one is about 40cm), powered by a non-radio controlled model aeroplane engine and theyrun on fuel supplied by a fuel tank within the car. Since 2015 there are also electrical versions.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
cool - not for having fun with in the street hahaha
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise