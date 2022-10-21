Previous
Farewell, England! by matsaleh
28 / 365

Farewell, England!

Had a wonderful two-week vacation with my English wife in the UK. The end came too soon. Until next time!

Pics through an airliner's plexiglas windows are never great, but I thought this one captured both the day and our melancholy departure.
Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
