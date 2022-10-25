Previous
Fern Shadow Puppets by matsaleh
29 / 365

Fern Shadow Puppets

Autumn sunlight filtered through live oak leaves created a spotlight/lens effect causing a fern to cast sharp-edged shadows on the limestone rock below.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
Matthew Walker
