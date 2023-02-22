Moon, Jupiter and Venus behind a tree

Not the sharpest image of the moon, but it was shot handheld, so what should I expect?



Try as I might, I cannot process my RAW files well enough to look as good as the SOOC JPEG (I shoot both side by side).



I am currently experimenting with Darktable, and I'm pretty sure I just need to learn the concepts and the tools. I might end up paying the sub for Lightroom if needed, but from reading comparative reviews, I'm not sure yet whether it's worth it.



What I really want is a :"make it pretty" button, of which there seems to be many apps for JPEGs but not so much for RAW (ORF in this case).