Previous
Next
Moon, Jupiter and Venus behind a tree by matsaleh
58 / 365

Moon, Jupiter and Venus behind a tree

Not the sharpest image of the moon, but it was shot handheld, so what should I expect?

Try as I might, I cannot process my RAW files well enough to look as good as the SOOC JPEG (I shoot both side by side).

I am currently experimenting with Darktable, and I'm pretty sure I just need to learn the concepts and the tools. I might end up paying the sub for Lightroom if needed, but from reading comparative reviews, I'm not sure yet whether it's worth it.

What I really want is a :"make it pretty" button, of which there seems to be many apps for JPEGs but not so much for RAW (ORF in this case).
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise