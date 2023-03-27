Sign up
60 / 365
Texas Wildflowers
Indian paintbrush wildflowers at the side of the road on US HWY 290 between Giddings and Brenham. Cropped because it was a brief and rushed stop on the way home, so my original composition sucked. Hopefully this one sucks less. :)
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
0
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
98
photos
21
followers
64
following
56
57
58
27
59
60
28
61
Milanie
ace
Neat dof
April 10th, 2023
