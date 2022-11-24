Sign up
6 / 365
Fairy Lights
Walking in our park on a rainy Thanksgiving day. I took a *lot* of water droplet pics. Not sure this was the best one, but something smudged my lens, and added a partial blur effect that I kind of like, but can't take credit for.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
TG-6
Taken
24th November 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great refraction - nature makes the best decorations for sure
November 25th, 2022
