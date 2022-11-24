Previous
Next
Fairy Lights by matsaleh
6 / 365

Fairy Lights

Walking in our park on a rainy Thanksgiving day. I took a *lot* of water droplet pics. Not sure this was the best one, but something smudged my lens, and added a partial blur effect that I kind of like, but can't take credit for.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Matthew Walker

ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great refraction - nature makes the best decorations for sure
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise