Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Moon test shot #???-edited
Same as the last one, but I figured I'd use some of my 24MP resolution and enlarge it a bit to see a little detail. Also increased the contrast a wee bit.
I certainly have a lot of practice to do, but compared to my previous attempts, this worked pretty well. I'm encouraged now.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Matthew Walker
ace
@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
95
photos
22
followers
64
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Latest from all albums
53
54
55
56
57
58
27
59
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow 1
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
27th February 2023 11:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam
ace
Great detailed shot of the moon. Well done!
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close