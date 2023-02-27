Previous
Moon test shot #???-edited by matsaleh
27 / 365

Moon test shot #???-edited

Same as the last one, but I figured I'd use some of my 24MP resolution and enlarge it a bit to see a little detail. Also increased the contrast a wee bit.

I certainly have a lot of practice to do, but compared to my previous attempts, this worked pretty well. I'm encouraged now.
27th February 2023

Matthew Walker

@matsaleh
I was really into photography in high school. I had a wonderful teacher who taught me how to discover and record the wonders of our...
Pam ace
Great detailed shot of the moon. Well done!
February 28th, 2023  
