Previous
Next
Urban Decay by mazoo
68 / 365

Urban Decay

Trying some processing for the etsooi challenge. Inspired by @aikiuser & @julieduncan
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise