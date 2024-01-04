Previous
Summer Storms by mazoo
Photo 601

Summer Storms

Summer, day #35. It’s hot, humid and now raining.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
