Photo 603
Four Galahs
Another from yesterday’s morning walk.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
bird
,
galah
,
gumtree
Aurelie
Beautiful colors.
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2024
