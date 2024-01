Purple Porridge

It may be the middle of summer here, but today I was craving a bowl of my berrylicious purple porridge.

Heat in a small saucepan 1/2 cup rolled oats, 1 cup choice of milk (I used almond), generous handful of fresh raspberries & blueberries. Stir until cooked. Serve with more fresh berries & drizzle of maple syrup.