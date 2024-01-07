Previous
Water Droplet by mazoo
Photo 604

Water Droplet

Another day, another summer storm.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
165% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
This is a really cool shot! That drop of water looks like it's about to drip-- great capture!
January 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
It's bucketing down over my way
January 8th, 2024  
KazzaMazoo
Thank you! @princessicajessica . I had to check the image inside the water drop before I posted , making sure it wasn’t a middle aged dame squatting under her clothes line with her phone 😂.
@kjarn - it’s going to be here all week, so expecting a raindrop shot from you too !
January 8th, 2024  
