Previous
Photo 604
Water Droplet
Another day, another summer storm.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Jessica Eby
This is a really cool shot! That drop of water looks like it's about to drip-- great capture!
January 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
It's bucketing down over my way
January 8th, 2024
KazzaMazoo
Thank you!
@princessicajessica
. I had to check the image inside the water drop before I posted , making sure it wasn’t a middle aged dame squatting under her clothes line with her phone 😂.
@kjarn
- it’s going to be here all week, so expecting a raindrop shot from you too !
January 8th, 2024
