Dobby Lecture Series

Behold! The Cape Daisy or Capeweed, A cheery little weed that only tops out at 30cms so won’t create a fire or snake hazard. The leaves are soft and juicy - good to know if you’re a caterpillar. Originally from South Africa but believed to have hitched a ride on livestock fodder in 1834, landing on the sunny shores of Western Australia where it soon became a thriving colony quickly spreading to other parts of Australia. Naughty, naughty. Beloved by bees so we’ll forgive you that transgression because bees need all the help they can get these days.