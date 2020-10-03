Sign up
Previous
Next
146 / 365
Floriade Deconstructed
Floriade Festival has been deconstructed this year in Canberra due to Covid. No mass tulip and poppy plantings in 2020, just small wheelbarrows scattered around town bursting with blooms 💐
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
0
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
146
photos
49
followers
50
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
bee
,
spring
,
australia
,
poppies
,
canberra
Kathy A
ace
That’s a shame although almost normal now. Beautiful photo, fabulous colour
October 3rd, 2020
