Floriade Deconstructed by mazoo
Floriade Deconstructed

Floriade Festival has been deconstructed this year in Canberra due to Covid. No mass tulip and poppy plantings in 2020, just small wheelbarrows scattered around town bursting with blooms 💐
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Kathy A ace
That’s a shame although almost normal now. Beautiful photo, fabulous colour
October 3rd, 2020  
