149 / 365
The Hills Hoist
Our underwhelming Australian Parliament House 🇦🇺 aka, The Hills Hoist, the clothesline we all swung around on as kids.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
,
flag
,
australia
,
parliament
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Really cool structure, looks great in b/w!
October 6th, 2020
