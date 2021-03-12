Previous
Backlit by mazoo
Backlit

Finding beauty in an otherwise dreary setting. Choko vine flowers backlit by the morning sun 🌼
12th March 2021

KazzaMazoo

Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
