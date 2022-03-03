Sign up
Photo 393
🤟🏻Rock On
When your plant is giving hand signals 🤟🏻
💚 for March 🌈
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
green
plants
rainbow2022
Kathy A
ace
Very funny, nice green
March 13th, 2022
