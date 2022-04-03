Sign up
Photo 401
Moody Escargot
When you’re supposed to be mowing lawns but get distracted by a snail shell and play with your camera instead 🐌 📸
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
401
photos
52
followers
48
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
snail
,
escargot
