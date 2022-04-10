Previous
Doing Dishes by mazoo
Doing Dishes

No going anywhere. Rivers are flooded (again). Bridges are closed. Lawns to soggy to mow. Indoor chores it is.
KazzaMazoo

Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone.
Maggiemae ace
A unique view of pasta - perhaps!
April 10th, 2022  
