Photo 408
Doing Dishes
No going anywhere. Rivers are flooded (again). Bridges are closed. Lawns to soggy to mow. Indoor chores it is.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
1
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
408
photos
53
followers
48
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th April 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
Maggiemae
ace
A unique view of pasta - perhaps!
April 10th, 2022
