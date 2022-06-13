Previous
Fog Is Rolling In by mazoo
Fog Is Rolling In

Enjoying an early breakfast at Circular Quay, Sydney Australia. The fog seemed fitting for the cold chilly winter morning.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
